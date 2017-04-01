WWE.com and Triple H have officially announced the long-rumored WWE women’s tournament. The upcoming tournament will feature 32 of the top female competitors in the world, and it will kick off this summer. The tournament will be broadcast on the WWE tournament.

The tournament was announced today during the WWE Reimagined presentation at a business partner summit in Orlando, Florida. The tournament will feature competitors from 17 countries. NXT Women’s champion Asuka, Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, and Raw Women’s champion Bayley were all on hand for the announcement, alongside WWE executive Triple H and Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon.

Bayley commented on the tournament, “Building on our Women’s division, it gives us great pleasure to share in announcing what’s next for WWE. For the first time ever, this summer, WWE will feature a Women’s Tournament.”

Blissed added, “I speak on behalf of all of us, not just the champions standing before you today, but the entire Women’s division. It’s truly an honor to be part of another significant movement in WWE history.”

After addressing the audience in Japanese, Asuka stated in English, “I am proud to be part of the Women’s Evolution, representing Japan and WWE.”

You can also see Triple H’s announcement on the tournament he posted on Twitter below.