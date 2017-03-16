– This is currently a rumor and not confirmed, so take it for what it’s worth. But according to SportsKeeda, WWE officials aren’t happy with Alexa Bliss’ in-ring work. The site reports that according to those within the company, officials acknowledge Bliss’ talent on the microphone but say that her matches need work.

According to the site, Bliss is noted within officials to have very little chemistry with those on the roster outside of Becky Lynch, who is credited more than Bliss for their “passable matches.” Smackdown’s agents were said to be particularly unhappy with the fact that Bliss did not a good match with Mickie James, a roster veteran, on SmackDown.