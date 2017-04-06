According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE paid for the working visas and travel for the U.K. talent over WrestleMania weekend since most of them, besides working Progress, were working Fan Axxess for WWE. The WWE UK Title being defended on the Progress show was the first time in 21 years that WWE allowed one of their titles to be defended on a non-WWE show since Shawn Michaels defended the IC title against Buddy Landel on a Smoky Mountain Wrestling show.