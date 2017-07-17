– WWE sent out the following today…

WWE (NYSE:WWE) has selected Lagardère Sports as its international sponsorship sales agency, it was announced today.

As part of the new relationship, the global sports marketing agency will leverage its sponsorship expertise and worldwide sales network to develop the partnership portfolio for the global media and entertainment company in all international regions, except China. As part of this, Lagardère Sports will provide WWE with global sponsorship support and analysis, a custom international sponsorship sales approach and lead on the ground sales efforts.

“Lagardère Sports is a best-in-class sports marketing agency that will help further develop WWE’s global sponsorship business,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “We look forward to working with Lagardère Sports to continue to build customized one-stop shopping sponsorships for partners by leveraging our global media platforms and passionate fan base.”

“WWE is a premier entertainment property that connects with a massive global fan base through exciting live events, and a variety of interactive and engaging content,” said Andrew N. Pierce, Lagardère Sports President & CEO, Americas. “This is an exciting opportunity for us to work collaboratively with a leading property, tap into our extensive network, and create robust brand partnerships to further their global business.”

WWE creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year through more than 500 global live events. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 20 languages, the award-winning WWE Network is available in more than 180 countries, and WWE licensed products are created by more than 130 licensees worldwide. The company has international offices in London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Lagardère Sports is a full-service sports marketing agency with more than 50 years’ experience and a robust network with offices in more than 70 cities and 1,600 employees globally. The agency is one of the leading marketers of sports rights and has relationships with more than 60,000 rights-holders, brands, hospitality clients and broadcasters globally. Lagardère Sports also has relationships with more than 100 European football clubs, three FIFA associations, and several major U.S. professional sports leagues.