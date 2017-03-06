wrestling / News
WWE Posts Complete Goldberg vs. Owens Fastlane Match
March 6, 2017 | Posted by
– At last night’s WWE Fastlane PPV, Goldberg defeated Champion Kevin Owens in under 30-seconds to become the new champion. WWE has posted the full match below. Also included are the links to out complete coverage of last night’s PPV…
