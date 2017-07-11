– WWE posted the following storyline update on Braun Strowman…

While Raw General Manager Kurt Angle provided an update on Braun Strowman’s condition following the post-Ambulance Match attack from Roman Reigns at WWE Great Balls of Fire, WWE.com has obtained additional details on The Monster Among Men’s condition.

While Strowman miraculously walked out of Dallas under his own power after refusing medical attention, WWE.com can confirm that he is currently in the care of his personal physician and will not disclose the nature of his injuries at this time. Also, per Angle’s office, if and when Strowman is cleared to compete again, there will be a public announcement confirming his status.