– According to Pwinsider.com, NBC Universal is at odds with Charter Communications over the renewal of rights fees for carrying NBC Universal broadcast and cable networks; this includes the USA Network, which carries WWE Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. It also includes E!, which carries WWE’s “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas.” It also includes NBC, Syfy, Cloo, CNBC, MSNBC, Bravo, Oxygen, Esquire, GolfChannel, cloo, chiller, NBC Sports, MSNBC and more.

Charter Communications owns Spectrum, which includes the former Time-Warner Cable and Brighthouse Networks cable providers (who Charter purchased in 2014). Spectrum is the second largest cable company in the United States with a subscriber base in the area of 25-30 million. NBC Universal began running crawls on programming yesterday evening warning Spectrum/Charter customers that they could conceivably lose the stations on January 1st.

John Cena is featured in a graphic NBC Universal has released on a website designed to update Spectrum subscribers at this link.