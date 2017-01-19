– Well, this will get people speculating. WWE.com has pulled an article in which Seth Rollins made reference to the speculation that Kenny Omega could appear at the Royal Rumble. The article featured several talents talking about potential Rumble surprises and the headline referenced Rollins suggesting the possibility of Omega appearing at the event. The article is no longer online and a video that referenced the article has now had Rollins’ portion edited out.

You can see the edited version of the video below. Omega had been rumored for the Rumble but a report earlier this week noted that his NJPW contract doesn’t expire until two days after the Rumble.