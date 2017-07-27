– WWE released their 2017 Q2 financials report this morning; the revenues from Consumer Products were essentially flat to the prior year quarter, but some sub-divisions did see increases. WWE Shop revenues increased 12% to $8.4 million with higher online sales of merchandise at the Company’s e-commerce sites. Licensing revenue increased 4% to $9.4 million primarily due to higher sales of the Company’s mobile video game, WWE Supercard. These growth drivers were offset by a $1.9 million reduction in the sale of branded merchandise at the Company’s live event venues that stemmed from lower stadium capacity and attendance at its premiere annual event, WrestleMania.