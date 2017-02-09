– WWE released their Q4 2016 Financials this morning, here are some key highlights, and comments from WWE Chairman & CEA, Vince McMahon…

* For the quarter, the Company reported Net income of $8.0 million, or $0.10 per share, as compared to a Net loss of $1.2 million, or a $0.02 loss per share, in the prior year quarter. Operating income increased to $13.9 million from an Operating loss of $1.5 million.

* Revenue increased 17% to $194.9 million as compared to the prior year quarter

* Operating income of $13.9 million and Adjusted OIBDA1 of $20.5 million were in line with guidance

* WWE Network subscribers increased 14% from the fourth quarter 2015 to 1.41 million average paid subscribers over the fourth quarter 2016, consistent with the Company’s guidance

* The Company premiered new original content across platforms, including Total Bellas® (E! network), The Bella Twins® (YouTube channel), 205 Live™ and WWE Story Time™ (WWE Network)

* Announced new UK Championship Tournament to showcase local talent, which successfully engaged both attendees and network viewers in January 2017

* Announced SNICKERS® will once again serve as the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania® (April 2, 2017), which will be held at the Orlando Citrus Bowl and broadcast live globally on WWE Network

* WWE issued $215 million of convertible note financing to support the execution of the Company’s long-term growth strategy and for general corporate purposes

“During the past year, we continued to successfully execute our content strategy, which resulted in significant operational achievements and generated record revenue. We grew WWE Network to an average of more than 1.5 million subscribers, attracted record attendance of 101,763 fans at WrestleMania, and strengthened the global reach of our television programs, completing distribution deals in China, Australia, Germany and Spain, among other countries. The increased engagement with our brands across multiple platforms provides a foundation for achieving our 2017 and long-term financial objectives.”