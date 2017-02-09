UPDATE: According to the WWE Investor Presentation, the WWE Network has 1.5 million paid subscribers, as of January 31st, 2017. The original report’s numbers reflected up to December 31st, 2016.

ORIGINAL: WWE released their Q4 2016 Financials this morning, and announced that the WWE Network revenues, which include revenue generated by WWE Network and pay-per-view, increased 7% to $43.7 million. WWE Network subscription revenue increased 11% to $41.4 million from $37.2 million in the prior year quarter based on a 14% year-over-year increase in average paid subscribers to 1.41 million . The Company continued to increase the global subscriber base of WWE Network, as measured on a year-over-year basis, with launches earlier in the year in five countries including Germany and Japan. WWE Network had 1.40 million total paid subscribers (1.03 million U.S. paid subscribers and 0.37 million international paid subscribers) at the end of the fourth quarter, which represented a 15% increase from December 31, 2015.