Credit: Wrestling Inc

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The New Day. One of the best matches of the night overall, perfect way to start.

* Big Cass defeated Rusev.

* Goldust, R-Truth, Darren Young, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and Jinder Mahal. Axel was back doing his Axelmania gimmick and it was over. After the match, Bo cut a promo but out came Big Show to shut him up with a chokeslam.

* Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho in a Street Fight, the match of the night for me.

* Liv Morgan, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as the special referee. Sasha won for her team after a Banks Statement on Dana.

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn in another really strong match.

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in the main event. Good match but not the best by far. Reactions for Reigns was mixed, less boos for Owens.