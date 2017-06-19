Credit: WZ

Kalisto & R-Truth beat Goldust and Titus O’Neil. Truth hits What’s Up on Titus.

Elias Samson sang and got MASSIVE heat. Samson beat Crews with the Encore.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James beat Emma, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Sasha hit the Banks Statement on Emma for the win.

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat The Miz (w/Maryse) and Samoa Joe. Ambrose hit Dirty Deeds on Miz for the win.

Neville beat Akira Tozawa with a feet on the rope roll-up.

Roman Reigns beat Bray Wyatt with the spear.

Loudest Pops

1.Bailey

2.Hardys

3.Ambrose

4.Rollins

5.Reigns

Loudest Boos

1.Elias Samson

2.Reigns

3.The Miz

4.Bray Wyatt

5.Samoa Joe