Credit: PWInsider

Enzo and Big Cass beat Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

Neville beat Rich Swann to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

The Golden Truth and Curtis Axel beat The Shining Stars and Bo Dallas.

Sasha Banks and Bayley beat Charlotte and Nia Jax.

Braun Strowman beat Sin Cara.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows won a Three Way over The New Day and Cesaro/Sheamus to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Chris Jericho beat Sami Zayn by DQ when Kevin Owens attacked. Roman Reigns made the save.

Reigns and Zayn beat Owens and Jericho in the main event.