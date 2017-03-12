Credit: PWInsider

* The Golden Truth, The Big Show and Sin Cara beat The Shining Stars, Jinder and Bo Dallas.

* Neville beat Rich Swann to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.

* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox beat Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows beat Sheamus/Cesaro, The New Day and Enzo/Cass to retain the Tag Team Titles.

* Bayley beat Charlotte to retain the Women’s Title.

* Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman via DQ.

* Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho beat Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.