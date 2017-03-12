wrestling / News
WWE Raw House Show Results 3.11.17 – Toronto, Ontario: Finn Balor and Triple H Featured in Six-Man Tag Team Main Event
Credit: PWInsider
* The Golden Truth, The Big Show and Sin Cara beat The Shining Stars, Jinder and Bo Dallas.
* Neville beat Rich Swann to retain the Cruiserweight Championship.
* Sasha Banks and Alicia Fox beat Nia Jax and Dana Brooke.
* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows beat Sheamus/Cesaro, The New Day and Enzo/Cass to retain the Tag Team Titles.
* Bayley beat Charlotte to retain the Women’s Title.
* Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman via DQ.
* Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and Chris Jericho beat Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.