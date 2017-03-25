Credit: PWInsider

Decent crowd. Upper sections are tarped off, but the lower bowl of the Bell Center and floor are pretty full.

Interesting to note, the concession stand had t-shirts from just Raw brand superstars, as well as AJ Styles

They played the Mae Young video that aired on Raw this week.

Jojo is your ring announcer.

Fatal 4-way for Raw Tag Titles: New Day vs. Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Gallows and Anderson. They set up a huge New Day Booty-Os box. Kofi ran to the back during the entrance to get the ice cream bike. Enzo does his usual shtick and New Day plays along. Cesaro rips off suit to reveal Montreal Canadiens jersey. Cheap pop but effective. Karl Anderson pins Big E with his foot on ropes. Faces beat on Gallows and Anderson. Cesaro hits the Cesaro swing for 30 secondss then Sheamus hits the Brogue Kick to Anderson. New Day have a dance party and get Cesaro in on it. They then force Sheamus to dance for a second. Fun opener

Austin Aries vs. Neville. This is annouced as a Cruiserweight Title match. Neville says he never agreed to a title match, much less in Montreal. It becomes a non-Title match. Aries wins wins the elbow smash. Solid match.

6 man tag: Golden Truth and Curtis Axel vs. Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil. Mostly a comedy match. R-Truth rolls up Titus. Titus gets on the mic and yells that the count was two and calls out anyone in the locker room. Sin Cara comes out and pins him with a swanton after a minute.

Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns. Big pop for Joe. Loud boos for Reigns though there are definitely kids cheering for him. Good back and forth match, until Joe hits him with a chair for the DQ. Joe goes for the chair again, Roman ducks and hits the spear. Roman signs autographs after the match for a good couple of minutes.

Jojo shills merchandisse with the guy Jericho thinks is Tom Phillips. They announce that the main event of Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens will be a Montreal street fight.

Intermission

Bayley, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax. OK match. Heels beat on Dana for the majority of the match. Bayley gets the hot tag and eventually hits the Bayley to belly on Charlotte for the win.

Jinder Mahal vs. Finn Balor. Didn’t realize Finn was on the show so this is a nice surprise. Big pop for him. Finn wins with the double stomp.

Main event: Sami Zayn vs, Kevin Owens in a Montreal Street Fight. Very loud ovation for both. They have wrestled each other countless times in Montreal, but this is their first main event in the Bell Center. They go back and forth for a while with a kendo stick. Sami then bring out a hockey stick to a big pop. Crowd chants “We want tables”. Owens asks that they say it in French. Crowd chants “on veut des tables”. Owens says he doesn’t speak French. Great stuff. Match ends with Sami powerbombing Owens through a table and 3 Helluva kicks.

As Owens is leaving, Sami gets on the mic and talks about their history. He says he doesn’t like Kevin Owens but respects him and puts over the fact that he was Universal champ for the last 9 months and that he is proud that a Quebecois represented the company. The crowd gives Owens a huge ovation and Owens looks like he is legitimately crying. He grabs the mic says the Quebecois equivalent of “F***, i hate you!” and walks off. Sami says “That’s what i figured!”. He then finishes by saying that he’s not sure what he’s doing at Wrestlemania, but tonight was his Wrestlemania.

Fun ending to a fun show.