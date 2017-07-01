Credit: Don Kerns and PWInsider

Just a quick note. The first five matches were very similar to Japanese matches. The crowd was typical Japanese. They cheered every nice spot. They booed when they should have. However, the pace was unlike the last run of WWE matches in Tokyo. It had a much slower pace and the crowd seemed confused about how to chant.

Match 1

Balor vs Y2J

The match was slow. Jericho came in with the light up jacket Ambrose made for him. It was a slow match with good exchanges. Jericho seemed to work heel, but in Japan, they don’t like booing him. He was over more than Finn, probably because the fans didn’t know what to chant or say. Balor wins. Jericho and Balor talk a bit with Y2J thanking Balor for a good match. This was very slow pace for a 20 minute match. Great story though.

Match 2

Titus and Bo vs Rhyno and Heath

ECW chant, a good deal of comedy with Dallas and Rhyno. Rhyno pins Titus in a fun match, but the end seemed botched.

Jojo and Corey Graves talked about Great Balls of Fire and the WWE Network. It was translated. That’s the first time I saw that happen.

Match 3

Enzo vs Hideo

Hideo gets the upper hand and seems poised to win. Cass comes out. He destroys Enzo and Hideo. Enzo recovers and gets some offense in on Cass, but is destroyed again. Cass gets super heat!Enzo is carried back by a ref.

Match 4

Austin Aries vs Akira Tozawa vs Neville

They all faced off and Neville refused to start. He jumped out, was invited back, came back, and left the ring again. It was mostly one-on-one unless a pin was broken. Neville wins pinning Tozawa. Good work by all 3. Tozawa gets moment in the ring to be cheered.

Match 5

Bray vs Seth

Both are over. Bray is freaky when he does that spider crawl. Seth wins. Very slow but good match. Seth takes time with the fans

Corey and Jojo again selling merch

Intermission

Match 6

Bayley, Asuka and Sasha vs Emma, Nia and Alexa

Asuka and Alexa stare down with their belts. Good match, everyone got offense in. The crowd was behind the faces, and Sasha got almost as much love as Asuka. Asuka could be on the main roster easily. Alexa taps to Sasha.

Match 7 (Tag Titles)

Gallows and Anderson vs Sheamus and Cesaro

Seemed like The Club worked babyface. Great match! crowd was behind all four more than any match yet!! They teased a title change quite a bit. Anderson was pinned. The Club got love as they exited.

Match 8 (Main Event)

Miz and Joe vs Ambrose and Reigns

Miz was comedy relief throughout the match with Maryse. In the beginning, Joe seemed embarrassed by the Miz antics. However, later on, Miz got in some great offense and made up for looking like a weak link. Joe was a beast and worked well against Reigns. Ambrose played along with Miz. Great chemistry and comic timing with those two. He has the pull with the crowd. Roman Reigns. He was rightfully cheered. There were a few dueling chants, but he was honestly cheered. Ambrose did a lot of cheerleading, but the fans showed love. At the end of the match, Ambrose celebrated on the ropes! Roman was cautious and didn’t try to steal Dean’s thunder. It seemed like he was testing the water.

Roman grabbed a mic. Before he spoke, there was a “Thank you, Roman!” chant. Ambrose was awesome and was not taking anything away. He also got a thank you chant though. Roman seemed visibly moved with the crowd’s show of respect. Awesome to see that.