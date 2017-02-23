Credit: Wrestling-Infos.de

WWE “Road to WrestleMania: Germany” Houseshow

Location: Arena Nürnberger Versicherungen in Nuremberg, Germany

02/23/2017

1. Tag Team Match

Enzo Amore & Big Cass defeated Rusev (w/ Lana) & Jinder Mahal

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann.

3. WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows (c) defeated Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods, w/ Kofi Kingston).

Post Match: The New Day, Cesaro & Sheamus were dancing while Woods played on his trombone.

4. Singles Match

Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil via Swanton Bomb.

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth) & Curtis Axel defeated Bo Dallas & The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico).

Dallas protested after the match. Big Show came out and knocked out Dallas.

6. Tag Team Match

Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte & Nia Jax.

7. Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.

United States Champion Chris Jericho came out on crutches and with a neck brace. Owens interrupted Jericho’s promo and attacked his former buddy. Reigns came out for the main event.

8. WWE Universal Championship

No Holds Barred Match

Kevin Owens (c) defeated Roman Reigns via Rollup. Braun Strowman interfered.

Post Match: Strowman tried to powerslam Reigns through a table. Reigns countered and put Strowman via Spear through the table.