* Enzo & Big Cass defeated Rusev & Jinder Mahal (w/ Lana, who was sent back to the locker room during the match).

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) defeated The New Day and Cesaro & Sheamus.

* Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.

* Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neal, The Shining Stars & Bo Dallas. After the match, Bo cut a promo and recieved a knockout punch from the Big Show.

Intermission

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair.

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.

* Chris Jericho cut a promo. He had a neck brace and was walking with a crutch. He said that he would get back at Kevin Owens for betraying him.

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a “No Holds Barred” match.

Chris Jericho retornou a WWE hoje em um live event na Alemanha pic.twitter.com/FHOLXbflhm — WWE Depre (@WWEdepre) February 22, 2017