wrestling / News
WWE Raw House Show Results: Jericho Vows Vengeance on Owens, Bayley vs. Flair
Credit: Wrestling Inc
* Enzo & Big Cass defeated Rusev & Jinder Mahal (w/ Lana, who was sent back to the locker room during the match).
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) defeated Rich Swann.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) defeated The New Day and Cesaro & Sheamus.
* Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks.
* Golden Truth, Sin Cara & Curtis Axel defeated Titus O’Neal, The Shining Stars & Bo Dallas. After the match, Bo cut a promo and recieved a knockout punch from the Big Show.
Intermission
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair.
* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.
* Chris Jericho cut a promo. He had a neck brace and was walking with a crutch. He said that he would get back at Kevin Owens for betraying him.
* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns in a “No Holds Barred” match.
Chris Jericho retornou a WWE hoje em um live event na Alemanha pic.twitter.com/FHOLXbflhm
— WWE Depre (@WWEdepre) February 22, 2017
jericho is kayfabe injured on the germany tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/t70cgyi8jX
— Sister Abigail🖋 (@fifty7alpacas) February 22, 2017