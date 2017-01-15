Credit: PWInsider

Sheamus and Cesaro beat The New Day and The Club.

Braun Strowman beat Sami Zayn.

Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars lost to R Truth, Goldust, Sin Cara, The Big Show and Darren Young.

Big Cass beat Rusev. At one point Rusev knocked Enzo off of the apron and his crutch went into the front row.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox beat Nia Jax, Charlotte and Dana Brooke.

Chris Jericho lost to Seth Rollins by DQ when Kevin Owens interfered.

Then it turned into a tag match when Roman Reigns saved rollins. They won.