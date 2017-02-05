Credit: Wrestling Inc

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

* Curtis Axel, Sin Cara, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas and The Shining Stars.

* Braun Strowman came out and destroyed Curtis Axel.

* Brock Lesnar defeated Big Show with a F5. Fun match, Paul Heyman was there with Lesnar.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Cedric Alexander.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox defeated Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day.

* WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn in a Street Fight.