Credit: PWInsider

1. Sheamus and Cesaro defeated the New Day, Enzo and Cass, and the Club in a Fatal 4 Way match for the Tag Team Championship. Sheamus pinned Karl Anderson.

2. Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins in a Triple Threat Match for the Cruiserweight Championship. Rich Swann pinned TJ Perkins.

3. Big Show, Sin Cara, R-Truth, and Goldust defeated Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel, and the Shining Stars in an Eight Man Tag Match. Big Show pinned Titus O’Neil after a choke slam.

4. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev with the Pedigree. The referee sent Lana to the back during the match.

5. Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke in a Six Woman Tag Match. Dana Brooke tapped out to the bank statement.

6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn with a powerslam.

7. Kevin Owens told us that his match against Roman Reigns would be a non title match because Canton did not deserve to see him defend the title. Roman Reigns then defeated Kevin Owens in a Canton Street Fight after spearing him through a table.