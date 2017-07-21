Credit: WZ

Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz and Gallows and Anderson in a triple threat for the Tag Team Titles. Sheamus pinned Anderson after Matt hit Twist of Fate.

Goldust def. R Truth with a roll up with his feet on the bottom rope. Truth cut a promo after, saying “My bad” and that Goldust will get got.

Jack Gallagher def. TJP with a headbutt.

Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews with Sister Abigail.

Miz refuses to defend the IC title in a Podunk town like Fayetteville (same thing he said last time he was here) so a tag match is made instead.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Miz and Curtis Axel. Ambrose pinned Miz after Dirty Deeds. Miz received the biggest boos of the night.

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke def. Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma. Bayley hit Bayley to Belly on Alexa. Mickie James was the guest ref.

Elias Samson has a song about how much he hates Fayetteville and the people here, but Finn Bálor interrupts.

Finn Bálor def. Elias Samson with the Coup de Grace.

Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ after Strowman used the steel steps. After the match Strowman hits his running powerslam and gives the crowd a suck it taunt, but he’s not finished and grabs a table from under the ring. Reigns turns things around and spears Braun through the table propped in a corner for the biggest pop all night to end the show.

