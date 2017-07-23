Credit: WZ

The event started with a tag team match. Surprisingly more, a triple threat tag match, for the titles! Oh boy! Out to start the show are the Hardys, followed by Anderson & Gallows, and the champions, Sheamus & Cesaro. Good match with some tough shots all around. Only two men allowed in the ring at a time. Finish came when Sheamus blind tagged Matt Hardy, Matt hits the Twist of Fate, Sheamus enters and tosses out Matt, and Brogue kicks Anderson for the pin.

* Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match:

Sheamus & Cesaro(c) def The Club & Hardys via Sheamus pinfall on Anderson.

Out next is R-Truth, singing and everything. Good pop and lots of “What’s Up” going on. I was begging for Goldust to be his opponent. Sure enough, here comes classic Goldust. Quick match with Goldust getting the rollup with the ropes being used for leverage. Kinda disappointing, as both of these guys can wrestle, but somewhat expected. After the match, R-Truth gets the mic and says “That’s my bad”. It was a funny moment.

* Goldust def R-Truth via rope leverage pinfall.

Cruiserweight action up next. Jack Gallagher comes out without the umbrella. TJP is his opponent. Back and forth action with Gentleman Jack trapping TJP in some sort of pretzel, and leaving him in the ring, TJP unable to free himself while Jack talks to the ref. Good stuff. Gallagher with a big headbutt to the chest for the pin.

* Gentleman Jack Gallagher def TJP via pinfall.

Singles match. Bray Wyatt takes forever to get in the ring with all the fireflies around. Apollo Crews comes out, without Titus. Closely contested, but Wyatt nailed Sister Abigail on Crews for the pin.

* Bray Wyatt def Apollo Crews via pinfall.

Out comes the Miz, Maryse, and Curtis Axel. They are riling up the crowd, with the crowd telling him he sucks, and Miz firing back at the hometown crowd. Out next is Dean Ambrose to perhaps the loudest pop all night. His partner is Seth Rollins, and we’ve got a match. Miz being a chicken most of the match, tagging out and whathaveyou. Maryse gets ejected, and Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Miz for the fall.

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose def Miz & Curtis Axel via pinfall when Ambrose pinned Miz.

Special Guest referee Mickie James is out! She’s from Richmond, so a good pop was in order. Bayley enters, with a couple of the wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tubemen. Dana Brooke comes next, followed by Sasha Banks. The opponents are Nia Jax, Emma, and the champ – Alexa Bliss. Good match, with a hint of referee tomfoolery. Bayley with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex on Emma for the pin.

* 6 Woman Tag Team Match: Bayley, Dana Brooke & Sasha Banks def Nia Jax, Emma & Alexa Bliss via pinfall when Bayley pinned Emma.

The lights go out and when they come on, Elias Samson is in the ring with his guitar. Singing about how he wants to punch everyone from Hampton. Good thing he wasn’t talking to me, I visited from out of state. Finn Balor is out next to a good pop, but his entrance was not the lengthy TV one. Balor’s shoulder is taped up. Good match, Samson did apply a crossface on Balor, but Balor got to the ropes and turned the tide into a Coup de Grace for the win.

* Finn Balor def Elias Samson via pinfall.

Main event time. ROAAAAARR comes over the speakers and here comes Braun Strowman. His opponent? None other than Roman Reigns. Mixed reaction for both superstars. Strowman manhandles Reigns, Reigns gets a few good shots in, Superman Punches and the like. Finish came when the two were outside the ring, and Strowman hit Reigns with the steps.

* Roman Reigns def Braun Strowman via DQ.

After the match, Strowman beats down Reigns, and goes to leave. He stops and comes back. Goes under the ring, lo-and-behold it’s a table! Fans are loving it. Braun sets up the table against the corner, and Reigns reverses a running powerslam into a Clark Kent punch and a Spear, through the table, sending the fans home happy.