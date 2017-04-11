– The Superstar Shakeup didn’t keep Raw from dropping after its traditional post-WrestleMania bump, but it did ease the slipping some. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.429 million users. While those numbers are down 13% and 9% from last week’s 1.43 demo rating and 3.767 million users, they are otherwise the highest numbers since the post-Royal Rumble episode on January 30th. They are also equal and just slightly down from the 1.25 and 3.529 million from the same episode a year ago; with Raw’s ratings tending to trend downward as year-to-year, that’s a welcome sight for the show. Last year’s episode in the same week was down 19% and 14% from the post-WM episode.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH1 (1.52 demo rating, 2.904 million viewers). The hourly numbers were below:

8 PM: 1.31 demo rating (3.6 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.24 demo rating (3.432 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.19 demo rating (3.256 million viewers)