– After a relatively strong (or at least improved) few weeks, Raw ran headfirst into the NCAA college football championship game this week and suffered as a result. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.97 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.907 million viewers, which were down 11% and 5% from last week’s 1.09 demo rating and 3.047 million viewers. The rating was the lowest since the December 12th episode’s 0.92 and also the first time it was below a 1.0 since then, while the viewership was also lowest since that same episode garnered 2.758 million viewers.

Raw ranked #7 among cable originals for the night, with the NCAA Championship game scoring a massive 8.0 demo rating and 24.391 million viewers for the #1 spot per Showbuzz Daily. The pre- and post-game shows populated the #2 through #4 spots, SportsCenter was #5 and Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 was #6. Raw’s hourly numbers are below:

8 PM: 0.99 demo rating (3.014 million viewers)

8 PM: 0.92 demo rating (2.689 million viewers)