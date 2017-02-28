– WWE saw a drop in Raw’s ratings this week. Monday’s episode scored a 1.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.123 million viewers, down 7% and 3% respectively from last week’s 1.16 demo rating and 3.216 million viewers. While the viewership drop wasn’t big — the number was still higher than the 3.087 million from two weeks ago — the rating hit the lowest point since the January 9th episode had a 0.97 demo rating.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night behind Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (1.37 demo rating, 2.631 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.08 demo rating (3.127 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.14 demo rating (3.233 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.02 demo rating (2.918 million viewers)