– Raw shed a few ticks in the ratings this week. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.087 million viewers, down 3% and 1% from last week’s 1.14 demo rating and 3.115 million total viewers. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the January 9th episode, which had a 0.97 demo rating and 2.907 million viewers.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (1.2 demo rating, 2.278 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.15 demo rating (3.199 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.12 demo rating (3.153 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.05 demo rating (2.909 million viewers)