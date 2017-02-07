– After a spike last week, Raw’s rating returned to just about the average for the year so far. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.115 million viewers, down 17% and 14% from last week’s 1.37 demo rating and 3.615 million viewers. The rating was on par with the 1.14 demo rating from two weeks ago while the viewership was the lowest since the January 9th episode had 2.907 million viewers. All in all, the numbers are about where the 2017 average is (1.15 demo rating for the year and 3.208 million viewers).

Raw ranked #2 for the night among cable originals behind VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop (1.22 demo rating, 2.336 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.19 demo rating (3.339 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.16 demo rating (3.165 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.06 demo rating (2.842 million viewers)