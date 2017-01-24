– Raw saw its momentum heading into WrestleMania season continue this week, putting up the best ratings number since the summer. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.292 million viewers, up 6% and 1% from last week’s 1.14 demo rating and 3.292 million viewers. The rating was the best since the August 23rd episode drew a 1.25, while the viewership was the highest since 3.413 million tuned in on August 30th.

Raw ranked #2 for the night among cable originals Showbuzz Daily, behind only Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 with a 1.43 demo rating and 2.719 million viewers. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.15 demo rating (3.309 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.26 demo rating (3.457 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.20 demo rating (3.111 million viewers)