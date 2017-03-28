– The go-home show for this week’s Raw saw a bump in the numbers just before WrestleMania. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.292 million viewers, up 7% and 8% from last week’s 1.1 demo rating and 3.049 million viewers. Both were the best for the show since the January 30th episode scored a 1.37 demo rating and 3.615 million viewers. It is worth noting that the jump was not as hefty as last year’s go-home show for WrestleMania 32, when the numbers leapt 14% and 11% just before the PPV.

Raw ranked #3 among cable originals for the night behind Love & Hip-Hop (1.64 demo rating/3.083 million viewers) and Street Outlaws on Discovery (1.55/3.787 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.17 demo rating (3.253 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.22 demo rating (3.426 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.14 demo rating (3.197 million viewers)