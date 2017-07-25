– Raw took a minor dip in the ratings this week. Monday night’s episode brought in a 1.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.067 million viewers, down 6% and 3% from last week’s 1.07 rating and 3.153 million viewers. The numbers were still better than the 0.97 and 3.009 million from a couple of weeks ago.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night, behind Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (1.18 demo rating, 2.290 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.06 demo rating (3.156 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.05 demo rating (3.129 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.95 demo rating (2.917 million viewers)