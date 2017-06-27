– After a surge that saw it hit a nine-week high last week, Raw backtracked slightly in the ratings this time around. Monday’s episode of Raw scored a 1.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.977 million viewers, down 2% and 5% from the previous week’s 1.07 demo rating and 3.123 million viewers. Both numbers this week were still well above the 0.84 and 2.542 million from two weeks ago and were on par with the June 3rd episode’s 1.04 and 2.994 million viewers.

Raw ranked #2 for the night among cable originals, behind Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (1.3 demo rating, 2.501 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.02 demo rating (2.887 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.08 demo rating (3.092 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.03 demo rating (2.951 million viewers)