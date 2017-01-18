– Without football to compete against, Raw saw its best rating in months. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.271 million viewers, up 18% and 13% from last week’s 0.97 demo rating and 2.907 million viewers. The rating was the highest since the October 17th episode had a 1.19, while the viewership was the best since all the way back on August 30th when the show scored 3.413 million viewers.

Obviously, the biggest factor was the fact that there was no NFL game drawing viewers away, although the return of Brock Lesnar no doubt helped as well. Raw ranked #3 among cable originals for the night behind the NBA game on TNT (1.81 demo rating, 4.518 million viewers) and Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 (1.32 demo rating, 2.495 million viewers) per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers break down as follows:

8 PM: 1.23 demo rating (3.519 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.10 demo rating (3.221 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.08 demo rating (3.074 million viewers)