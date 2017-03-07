– WWE Raw saw an increase coming out of Fastlane, though not a major one. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.216 million viewers, up 4% and 3% from last week’s 1.08 demo rating and 3.123 million viewers. The demo rating was still below the 1.16 from two weeks ago, while the viewership numbers were essentially even with the 3.2157 million from the same episode.

As usual, Raw ranked #2 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH1 (1.65 demo rating, 3.215 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.14 demo rating (3.318 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.17 demo rating (3.380 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.06 demo rating (2.950 million viewers)