– Raw saw a jump in ratings and viewership this week, continuing its improvement from last week. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.153 million viewers, up 10% and 5% from last week’s 0.97 demo rating and 3.009 million viewers. The demo rating was the best since a 1.07 on June 19th, while the viewership was the highest for the show since the April 17th episode drew 3.346 million.

Raw ranked #2 for the night among cable originals, behind only VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (1.37 demo rating, 2.734 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.03 demo rating (3.140 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.10 demo rating (3.237 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.08 demo rating (3.083 million viewers)