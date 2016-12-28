– The post-Christmas episode of Raw was down a touch in both viewers and ratings. Monday’s episode brought in a 1.01 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.856 million viewers, down 3% each from a 1.04 demo rating and 2.956 million viewers the week before. The rating was still higher than the two weeks previous though, neither of which topped a 1.0, while viewership was better than the 2.758 million from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #5 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily with Monday Night Football leading the way on ESPN (5.77 demo rating, 18.605 million viewers) followed by SportsCenter (1.68/4.418 million), the pre-game Monday Night Countdown (1.17/3.470 million) and Love & Hip-Hop (1.16/2.288 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.06 demo rating (2.974 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.02 demo rating (2.878 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.95 demo rating (2.715 million viewers)