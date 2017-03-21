– This week’s Raw saw movement in the wrong direction, ratings-wise. Monday’s episode had a 1.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.049 million viewers, down 3% and 5% respectively from last week’s 1.13 demo rating and 3.232 million viewers. The rating was the lowest since a 1.08 three weeks ago, while the viewership was the low point for Raw since January 9th’s episode had 2.907 million viewers.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH1 (1.44 demo rating, 2.733 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.15 demo rating (3.163 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.13 demo rating (3.117 million viewers)

10 PM: 1.01 demo rating (2.866 million viewers)