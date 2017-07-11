– After dropping back down last week, Raw has rebounded in the ratings once again. Monday’s episode of Raw scored a 0.97 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 3.009 million viewers, up 5% and 6% from last week’s 0.92 demo rating and 2.839 million viewers. The demo rating was still below the 1.04 from two weeks ago, though the viewership was the best since the June 19th episode had 3.123 million viewers.

Raw ranked #6 among cable originals for the night behind the Home Run Derby on ESPN (2.63 demo rating/8.167 million viewers), the celebrity softball game that came after the Derby (1.35/3.578 million), Love & Hip-Hop on VH1 (1.33/2.714 million), the Home Run Derby prelude show (1.23/4.132 million) and VH1’s Basketball Wives (1.07/2.258 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.00 demo rating (3.049 million)

9 PM: 0.97 demo rating (3.074 million)

10 PM: 0.95 demo rating (2.905 million)