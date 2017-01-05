– WWE has released the following video of Kassius Ohno’s NXT return. Ohno returned to NXT at the end of the taping, confronting NXT Champion Shinsuka Nakamura. Wrestling Inc reports that several people in attendance were under the impression that the segment, which followed Shinsuke Nakamura and Tajiri taking on Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe, was the dark match and thus may not be part of the show that airs: