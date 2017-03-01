wrestling / News
WWE Releases WWE #1 Emerald City Comic Con Variant Cover
March 1, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE announced the following today…
At Emerald City Comic Con 2017 this weekend in Seattle, Washington, BOOM! Studios is offering an exclusive variant cover to the first issue of its new comic series, “WWE.”. Illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson, the variant cover features Daniel Bryan, and will be available at the BOOM! Studios exhibitor booth on the Skybridge, Booth #1002, while supplies last.
@boomstudios reveals @WWE #1 Emerald City ComicCon cover featuring Seattle's own @WWEDanielBryan!! #ECCC https://t.co/JFyK3BKpRT pic.twitter.com/cE7pSdXHQT
— WWE Publishing (@WWEpublishing) February 28, 2017