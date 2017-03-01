wrestling / News

WWE Releases WWE #1 Emerald City Comic Con Variant Cover

March 1, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– WWE announced the following today…

At Emerald City Comic Con 2017 this weekend in Seattle, Washington, BOOM! Studios is offering an exclusive variant cover to the first issue of its new comic series, “WWE.”. Illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson, the variant cover features Daniel Bryan, and will be available at the BOOM! Studios exhibitor booth on the Skybridge, Booth #1002, while supplies last.

