– WWE announced on Twitter today that they will be releasing a Kevin Owens DVD in July 2017. Back in June of 2016, wrestlingdvdnetwork.com first reported that an Owens DVD was in the works. That DVD was titled “The Kevin Owens Experience,” and was described as follows…

Now’s your chance to follow Kevin Owens around in his daily routine to find out what makes the “Prizefighter” tick. Listen as he recalls honing his craft on the independents before coming to WWE.

The DVD will be titled Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story.