According to PWinsider, WWE will be releasing a new digital album titled “Uncaged II” on March 17th, the album will feature the following unreleased tracks…

* Dam-Nation (Rob Van Dam)

* Guard (Big Boss Man)

* Lie Cheat Steal (Eddie Guerrero)

* Trust Me (Jake “the Snake” Roberts)

* Bangers (The Headbangers)

* Shango Tango (Papa Shango)

* Ticking Timebomb (Brian Pillman)

* Snow-Man (Al Snow)

* Pretty Mean Sister (Jacqueline)

* Danger in the Jungle (Haku)

* Radicalz (The Radicalz)

* Storm (Texas Tornado)

* Dragon (Ultimo Dragon)

* Bam Bam (Bam Bam Bigelow)

* Desert Soldier (Colonel Mustafa with General Adnan)

* And Then There Was Darkness (WrestleMania 31) [feat. Shaman’s Harvest]