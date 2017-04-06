– WWE is set to release a new DVD set featuring Kurt Angle. Wrestling DVD Network reports that “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” will release on August 1st on DVD only and will be a match compilation with a new Angle interview.

The official synopsis for the three-DVD set is: “It’s true! It’s true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection.

Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection.”