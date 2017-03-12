– The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestlezone.com) has an update on Sami Zayn’s brief push on the Raw brand appearing to come to an abrupt end. Zayn’s push was the result of Seth Rollins falling prey to another knee injury, and the only other regular top babyface on Raw at that point was Roman Reigns.

However, Zayn’s push has reportedly ended now that Chris Jericho has turned face, and Finn Balor likely making his return to TV soon. The report also mentions Seth Rollins returning soon as well. With that in mind, WWE no longer has need of Zayn in a top slot.