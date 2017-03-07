– WWE returns to Madison Square Garden on Sunday (March 12) afternoon at 3PM ET with the following card…

* WWE champion John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

* Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin vs. Luke Harper

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions American Alpha vs. The Usos

* WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya & Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch & NXT Women’s champ Asuka

* Rhyno & Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Breezango

* Randy Orton, Shane McMahon and AJ Styles appearing

Credit: wrestlezone.com