wrestling / News
WWE Reveals Full List of Mae Young Classic Competitors
July 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced the full list of competitors in the Mae Young Classic. You can see the list below. The tapings are taking place on Thursday night in Orlando; you can see the spoilers here.
* Sarah Logan
* Bianca Belair
* Abbey Laith
* Candice LeRae
* Dakota Kai
* Serena Deeb
* Vanessa Borne
* Xia Li
* Rachel Evers
* Sage Beckett
* Kay Lee Ray
* Tessa Blanchard
* Toni Storm
* Marti Belle
* Lacey Evans
* Santana Garrett
* Nicole Savoy
* Ayesha Raymond
* Reina Gonzalez
* Shayna Baszler
* Piper Niven
* Mia Yim
* Miranda Salinas
* Renee Michelle
* Princesa Sugehit
* Mercedes Martinez
* Jazzy Gabert
* Taynara Conti
* Kairi Sane
* Zeda
* Rhea Ripley
* Kavita Devi