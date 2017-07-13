– WWE has announced the full list of competitors in the Mae Young Classic. You can see the list below. The tapings are taking place on Thursday night in Orlando; you can see the spoilers here.

* Sarah Logan

* Bianca Belair

* Abbey Laith

* Candice LeRae

* Dakota Kai

* Serena Deeb

* Vanessa Borne

* Xia Li

* Rachel Evers

* Sage Beckett

* Kay Lee Ray

* Tessa Blanchard

* Toni Storm

* Marti Belle

* Lacey Evans

* Santana Garrett

* Nicole Savoy

* Ayesha Raymond

* Reina Gonzalez

* Shayna Baszler

* Piper Niven

* Mia Yim

* Miranda Salinas

* Renee Michelle

* Princesa Sugehit

* Mercedes Martinez

* Jazzy Gabert

* Taynara Conti

* Kairi Sane

* Zeda

* Rhea Ripley

* Kavita Devi