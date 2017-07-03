– WWE posted a preview hosted by Cathy Kelley, announcing some new content for the WWE Network in July…

* “WWE Ride Along” following Raw tonight with Kurt Angle, Big Show, Sheamus and Cesaro.

* New “Table for 3” episode with The Godfather, Ron Simmons and Mark Henry that will air July 24th after Raw.

* “Table for Three” with Lita, Corey Graves and Renée Young set to air July 31st after Raw.

* A new “Bring It To The Table” will debut July 17th after Raw.