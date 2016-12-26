– The WON reports that WWE Roadblock saw a decrease in overall interest by most viewable metrics. The site reports that while there was more interest in the show than for TLC, Google searches were down by about half from the usual level of monthly non-“Big Four” PPV events to 100,000.

The show drew an attendance of about 8,000 which was considered to be a disappointment considering that WWE had a two-for-one ticket deal the week of the show. There is no word on viewing numbers on the Network for the show at this time.