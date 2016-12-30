– Here is the WWE weekend schedule…

* The Smackdown brand runs tonight in Miami, Florida at American Airlines Arena: The following is advertised – AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose vs. John Cena in a Triple Threat for the WWE Championship with James Ellsworth as special timekeeper, The Wyatt Family vs. American Alpha vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos in a turmoil match for the Smackdown tag titles, The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler in a cage match for the Intercontinental Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

* The Raw Brand runs tonight in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center: The following is advertised – Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Sheamus and Cesaro defend the Raw Tag Titles in a four-way

